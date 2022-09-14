Kathleen Hall McLendon
SCOTTSDALE — Valerie Kathleen Hall McLendon passed away September 8, 2022 (at Brookdale North Scottsdale). Kathleen was born in Marshall, Texas on June 7, 1932 to Judge Sam Blakeley Hall and Valerie Curtis Hall. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1950. She graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Music degree in 1953. Returning to Marshall, she taught music at Marshall High School until she met another talented musician, John McLendon, at the annual Lions Looneys production. After they were married, John rose through the ranks at Armour Meats. He and Kathleen moved from Little Rock to Omaha to New Orleans to Chicago. They settled in Arizona when the company moved its headquarters to Phoenix in 1971. At every stop Kathleen would continue her teaching career, while directing many choruses and choirs. She retired from the Paradise Valley school system in Arizona. Kathleen was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was always very active in church affairs, whether it was overseeing the church pantry or directing the chorus or working the welcome desk. Kathleen knew how to get things done. Always proud of her heritage, she never lost her Texas accent. Total strangers would often ask her where she was from, which started many entertaining conversations. Kathleen was pre-deceased by her parents, Judge and Mrs. Sam B. Hall Sr.; her brother, Judge Sam B. Hall Jr.; her sister-in-law and best friend, Madeleine Segal Hall; her brother, William Sydney Hall; and her loving and devoted husband of forty-seven years, John E. McLendon. She is survived by her daughters, Melanie (David) Dowell of Lexington, Kentucky and Susan (Bryan) Siebels of Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren, J. Harding (Wells Bullard) Dowell of Lexington, Caroline (Michael) Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, Elizabeth (Mike) Asay of Lexington, Kentucky, Kendall Siebels of New York City and Carson Siebels of Scottsdale; four great-grandchildren, Michael Paul (Tripp) Thompson III and Caroline Campbell Thompson of Nashville and Edward Hall Bullard Dowell and Blakeley Smith Bullard Dowell of Lexington; three favorite nieces, Becky Hall (Pinkie) Palmer of Marshall, their children and grandchildren, Amanda Hall (Tom) Wynn of Marshall and Sandra Hall (Don) Bodenhamer of Colleyville, Texas and their children and grandchildren. Even though Kathleen suffered for many years with Alzheimer’s disease, she remained an unfailing, generous friend to everyone. It was a great blessing that she retained her love of music and her musical abilities until the end of her life. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 10-11:00am at the Eastern Hills Church of Christ in Marshall, Texas followed by a graveside service at the family plot in the Greenwood Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to support a cure for Alzheimer’s: www.alz.org. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.