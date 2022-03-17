Kathy Griffin Petersen
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Kathy Griffin Petersen, 69, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be held at Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at the funeral home.
Kathy was born on July 30, 1952, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Max Griffin, Sr. and Kathryn Johnson Griffin and passed away on March 15, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
She graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1970. She married Reid Petersen on May 1, 1998, in Marshall, Texas. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was employed by General Motors for 30 years until her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and loved her tomato plants. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Kathryn Griffin.
She is survived by her husband, Reid Petersen; children, Stacy Smith, Casey Barrett and husband, Jason, Blake Petersen and Jade Petersen; brother, John Griffin and wife, Glenna, Robert “Butch” Griffin, Max Griffin, Jr.; sister, Ginger Griffin; grandchildren, Colton Barrett and wife, Chelsey, Bailey Barrett, Loki Holloway and Lola Petersen; great-grandchildren, Ivory Barrett and Stetson Barrett and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Barrett, Colton Barrett, Taylor Griffin, Jason Griffin, Mike Mabry and Sam Restivo.
