Katie Jones
HARLETON, TX Funeral Services for Mrs. Katie Vern Thomas Jones will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Bro. Craig Evers of Pope City Baptist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
Katie Vern Thomas Jones was born September 12, 1929 in Crockett, TX to Gus Thomas and Corrie Conaway Thomas. She passed peacefully from this life on August 30, 2020 in Harleton, TX, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Jones graduated from high school in Grapeland, TX and went on to college at the University of Houston where she graduated with her degree in education. Katie married the love of her life, Mr. Morris E. Jones, Jr. on October 2, 1950 in Texarkana, AR. The two went on to spend 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2005. Mrs. Jones taught school at Hallsville I.S.D. and Harleton I.S.D. for over 30 years before retiring in 1989. She loved arts and crafts, so much so that she owned and operated English Florist in Hallsville, TX for several years. She enjoyed anything to do with sewing and quilting and was a regular member of a quilting bee. Katie was a faithful member of Harleton United Methodist Church, and her love for her Lord was most evident in that she took great care of her husband and other members of her family in their later years. Mrs. Jones loved hosting her family for reunions and holidays, there was always a crowd on Sundays as well. Every week was a holiday it seemed with all of her family around.
Katie Jones was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her sons, Joe Jon Jones, and Jimmy Bo Jones, Sr.; her grandchildren, Rikki Nicole Jones, Jimmy JJ Jones, Jr. and wife Kelli, Taylor Jones and wife Arrin; her great grandchildren, Dylan Reese Hooker, Tripp Jones, Windsor Ella Jones, and Tucker Morris Jones, numerous relatives and beloved friends. Mrs. Katie Jones is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
