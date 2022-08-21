Kaye Faulkner Hart
HALLSVILLE — Kaye Faulkner Hart of Hallsville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
She was a third grade teacher with Hallsville I.S.D. for many years. She was the best mom in the world to David and Tommy Hart and a very good friend to many.
Survivors include two sons, David and Tommy Hart; sister, Jerry Faulkner; and two nephews, Alex and Byron Bogard.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.