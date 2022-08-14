Keith Leo Newell
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life service for Keith L. Newell, 78, of Hallsville will be held on Monday, August 15, 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Hallsville. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Moore, assisted by Pastor Porter Brewer. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service in the Sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. The burial will follow at Hallsville Cemetery.
Keith was born on August 17, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri to Glynn and Berdine Newell. Later in life, Berdine married Sparky and the family moved to Caddo Lake, Uncertain, Texas, to manage the Fly and Fish Lodge. Keith attended Karnack Grade School and was a 1962 graduate of Marshall High School where he excelled in football and track and continued track at East Texas State on an athletic scholarship. He transferred to SFA University where he graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science.
Keith was known for his self-discipline and structure - from his daily trips to his home gym to knowing where every nut and screw in his workshop could be found. These qualities made him stand out as a man who could be relied upon and contributed to his success in business.
Keith worked nearly 40 years in trucking logistics and sales. He prized his years working with MHC Kenworth, Long Star Trucking, running his own business, KLN Trucking and especially Broadnax Trucking, where his employer and other staff members were like family. Through the years, his customers became his friends. A highlight in his career was receiving The Invitational CUDD Award, for Excellence in Trucking Sales and Service.
Keith loved anything with a motor, and could fix most anything that had one. He loved life, the great outdoors and that he grew up on Caddo Lake and was known as “Captain Keith ‘Swampy’ Newell’. He and his wife Ann bought and ran a Guest House, Southern Comforts, where they celebrated Fourth of July with family and friends through the years. He knew every nook and cranny of the lake and gave the best boat tours. One of his greatest joys was being the father of his daughters Polly and Vicki. Keith was the devoted husband of Ann for almost 20 years and treated her daughters, Claire and Leanne as his own. He cherished his six grandchildren and also his “grand-dogs”.
Keith was a member of First Baptist Church (FBC) of Hallsville, where he and Ann worshiped at the “late Service”. He loved the Hallsville community and supported and helped Ann with the FBC Benevolence services and the Hallsville Outreach Center.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary Newell. He is survived by his wife, Ann Newell of Hallsville, TX, his daughters, Vicki Lipsey and husband Dalton of Spring Hill, TX, ; Polly Allen and husband, Jerrod of Spring Hill , TX; Ann’s daughter’s, Claire Quiroga and Tom Sheer of Plano, TX, Leanne Pool and husband, Jeff of College Station, TX.. Grandchildren Marshall Lipsey, attending TCU Ft. Worth, TX; Emory and Travis Allen of Spring Hill, TX; Brianna Quiroga, of Plano, TX; Nicholas Quiroga of Frisco, TX; Caroline Sheer, attending OU Norman, Oklahoma. Also, his brother Glenn Newell and wife Ruthie of Forney TX; numerous nieces and nephew, of Forney, TX., and Dolores Newell, of Pine Tree, TX, mother of his daughters.
