Kenneth Wayne Duncan
MARSHALL Beloved husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather, Kenneth Wayne Duncan, age 85, passed away in Marshall, Texas on Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 9, 1934 in Marshall, Texas to Marvin Duncan and Mary Belle (Smitherman) Duncan. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Belle Duncan and his brother, Donald Lee Duncan. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Allie Chadd Duncan; his children, Kenneth Kyle Duncan and wife, Sharon, and Karen Duncan Verhalen and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Summer Verhalen Martinez and her husband, Tim, Kip Kyle Duncan and his wife, Beth, Whitney Verhalen Palka and her husband, Randy, and Dusty Dee Duncan and his wife, Courtney; great-grandchildren, Maddox Martinez, Mason Martinez, Kaden Duncan, Kyla Duncan, Mia Palka, Ian Palka, Lola Duncan and Parker Duncan; sister-in-law, Betty Duncan Knight; his special lifelong friends, Coffee Club; and Donna Lovelace and Tracy Duvall, who were like his adopted daughters, as well as numerous other family members and many, many friends. Kenneth was a 1953 Marshall graduate and loved his lifelong classmates and cherished each friendship. He worked for Thiokol as a foreman for 40 years and also served as Sunday School Superintendent for over 60 years. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Summit United Methodist Church where he also sang in the choir. He loved duck hunting, was a guide at Sabine Pass and also loved to fish. Kenneth was the Anchor of Merritt Street since 1964 and always made neighbors and friends feel welcome. He was always willing to lend a hand or help with yard work when needed. Always thinking of others, Kenneth was known to provide soft drinks for city workers who collected the trash and a supply of peppermints was always on hand. He considered the Coffee Club an extension of his family and hosted their gatherings at his home, which was decorated with Maverick memorabilia from many years. Kenneth was completely satisfied with his life and felt that the people in it were his greatest treasures. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Graveside Service will be held for Kenneth on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Smyrna Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Kip Duncan, Dusty Duncan, Tim Martinez, Randy Palka, Mike McMurry and Skip Thomas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kenneth's honor to: Cook Children's Medical Center, 801 7th Avenue, Ft. Worth, TX 76104 or Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd., North, Marshall, TX 75670. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
