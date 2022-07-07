Kimberly Owen Kelley
PROSPER — Kimberly Pressler Kelley, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Pottsboro, Texas. She was born on May 19, 1964, in Morristown, New Jersey to Jack Milton Pressler and Nancy Caroline (Polley) Pressler.
Kim grew up in Marshall, Texas where she was a 1982 graduate of Marshall Senior High School. She married the Love of Her Life, Michael Kelley in 1987 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kim and Mike moved their family to Prosper, Texas. Kim was an esthetician for over 15 years in Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Nancy Pressler; father-in-law Elbert Kelley; Aunt Tub (Pressler) Strickland; Uncle Bobby Pressler; and Uncle Jack Stevens.
Kim is survived by her husband, Michael Kelley of Prosper; daughter, Megan Kelley of Austin, TX; son, Jackson Kelley of Prosper; fur baby, Griffin; sister, Lisa “Pooh” Pressler of Marshall, TX; sister & brother-in-law Kellie & Buzzy Hennigan of Shreveport, LA; sister, Kirsten Diaddario of Shreveport, LA; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Joyce (Kelley) & David Bennett of Richland, WA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda (Kelley) & Ric Petrilli of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Debra Kelley of Richland, WA; uncle, James Strickland of Marshall, TX; nephews, Thomas Netherton and Joshua Diaddario; and niece, Courtney (Hennigan) Sutton.
Kim loved to spend her free time with family and many of her dear friends. She most cherished the love she shared with her husband and children.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 3-4 PM at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX with funeral services following at 4PM.
There will be an additional memorial in Kim’s Memory at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located on Hwy 154 - Marshall, TX on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM.
Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Charlotte Chism Waldrum and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
