Kip Christensen Lewis
MARSHALL — Kip Christensen Lewis, known to most as Kipper, was born November 28, 2005, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He left this earth on February 18, 2023, at the age of 17. Kip was the adoring, remarkable son of Bradley and Lorie Lewis; doted upon brother of sisters MaKenna and Hannah Lewis; adored grandson of maternal grandmother Barbara Bell and paternal grandparents Sherry and Mike Mayfield and Edward Lewis. He is also survived by many loving, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kip was a junior at Elysian Fields High School and had attended Elysian Fields ISD since kindergarten.
His outgoing and carefree personality was evident from birth and remained constant throughout his life, and to know Kip was to know laughter, love, and genuine friendship. He was the true definition of a southern boy and loved all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and riding his four-wheeler. Kip was especially adept at pestering his big sisters, treasured time spent with friends, and above all possessed an unyielding passion and talent for playing sports. From the moment Kip was old enough to walk, he played T-ball and all other sports offered through the Elysian Fields Youth Association. In high school, Kip played varsity baseball, basketball, and football. He was a naturally gifted athlete, who worked hard at every sport he played. His efforts on the field were rewarded with Kip earning 2021 All-District 16-3A Newcomer of the Year in baseball as a freshman, 2022 All-District 16-3A First Team Outfield as a sophomore, and 2022 District 11-3A Region II All-District First Team Receiver as a junior. Watching Kip do what he loved best on a field or a court, brought an immense amount of joy to his family and loved ones, as his talents were a marvel to behold.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Kip will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Elysian Fields High School Auditorium in Elysian Fields, Texas. Interment will follow at DeBerry Cemetery in DeBerry, Texas. Honoring Kip as pallbearers will be Chance Courtney, Kash Courtney, Christ Martin, Matt Martin, Josh Martin, Shannon Swilley, and Shane Swilley.
Kip made a tremendous impact during his time as a student at Elysian Fields ISD, and his legacy will continue through establishing a memorial scholarship in his honor. If you feel led to donate, proceeds from the GoFundMe titled “Help the Lewis Family” will be used to establish a scholarship.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
