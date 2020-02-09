Kirby Wyatt Moore
MARSHALL, TX Kirby Wyatt Moore, 85, of Marshall, TX passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Marshall. He was born July 18, 1934 in Marshall to Levvie Lavoyia Moore and Mary Lorena Taylor Moore. Mr. Moore grew up and spent his entire life in Marshall. After returning home from the military, he started out working at Thiokol in Karnack and then transferred to Thiokol in North Louisiana. While working at Thiokol, he bought a cafe in Minden called The Smokehouse and later changed the name to Kirbys Barbecue which he owned and managed for 12 years.
After retiring from Thiokol, he owned and operated multiple laundry services in Marshall, including Moores Laundry on N. Franklin and Moores Wash House on S. Washington where he was known as the tootsie roll man because he would give out tootsie rolls to every child that came through the door. He loved children and babies and always loved making them laugh. Mr. Moore was also an avid sports enthusiast. He coached little league baseball and sponsored numerous teams throughout the years. He enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids play sports.
Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter: Denise Moore Saldivar; sons: Kirby L. Moore and his wife Terri, Wes Moore and his wife DeAnna, Mark Moore and his wife Adilma (Jill); 10 grandkids; 15 great grands; sisters: Mary Lee Moore Taylor and Patty Moore Williams and her husband Joe; the mother of his children: Ada Jane Williams Hampton; numerous nieces and nephews; his 8 dogs and 3 cats. He is preceded in death by his father Levvie Lavoyia Moore; mother: Lorena Taylor Moore; brothers: Oscar Lynn Moore, Lavoyia Lorenza Moore; sister: Frances Odell Moore Carriker; grandson: Jonathan Wesley Moore; brother-in-law: Chares Lee Taylor (Red).
A time of visitation with Mr. Moore's family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186, Marshall, TX. with Rev. Danny Warbington officiating, interment to follow at Gill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Moore, Len Moore, Weldon Taylor, Josh Payton, Nico Saldivar, Caleb Moore, Billy McWhorter, Jeff Hartsell. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Williams. In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made in Mr. Moore's honor to the Marshall Animal Shelter.
