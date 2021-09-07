L. Ray Staples
MARSHALL — Funeral Service for L. Ray Staples will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A time for visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Ray Staples was born on August 9, 1927 in Marshall, Texas to Carroll William and Willie Staples. He passed away on September 3, 2021 at his home at the age of 94.
He married Katherine Guyer on August 23, 1962 in Marshall, Texas. He was an active member of First Christian Church, Marshall, Texas. He served his country in the Army as Corp. He retired from Thiokol after 36 years as a supervisor in 1992.
He is survived by his son; Thomas J. Staples and wife, Tonie; grandchildren, Brandon Robertson, Gary Staples, Shelby Rae Staples, Cassity A. Fulton, Cassie R. Ellis, Ashley Bazemore, Nicholas T. Spottedbear and Sarah C. Spottedbear; 13 greatgrandchildren; one sister, Regina Nesbitt and longtime girlfriend, Marla Stanley.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Staples; a son, Eugene Staples; granddaughter, Brandie Jo Staples Lockwood; brothers, Jack Staples, C.W. Staples, Jr., Nelson Staples, J.C. Staples, Gene Staples and Mead Staples and one sister, June.
