Larry “Bubba” Sperier, Jr.
MARSHALL — A memorial celebration for Larry “Bubba” Sperier, Jr., age 60, of Marshall, will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Parish Hall of St. Joseph Catholic. Larry “Bubba” was born February 14, 1962 in Marshall to Mr. Larry Sperier, Sr. and Mrs. Melinda Sperier. He passed from this life into the presence of his savior, Jesus Christ on October 5, 2022.
After graduating from Marshall High School in 1980, he went on to attend ETBU where he was on the baseball team. He later attended Texas State Technical College in Marshall and in Waco where he earned his degree in Computer Information Systems. He was a purchasing agent for Millennium Rail for over 25 years then he worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Bubba grew up the essence of an East Texas boy loving God, his family and friends, and the outdoors. Many will remember him as an avid and talented baseball player, always participating in summer ball and for the Mavericks at Marshall High. It could be said the only mean thing about him was his pitching! When he was older, he might often be found playing softball and socializing. More recently, Bubba enjoyed spending time on the mossy banks of Caddo Lake with good friends and never missing his granddaughters sports events.
Gone before him are his parents, Larry, Sr. and Melinda Sperier. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, sons, Larry (Trey) Sperier, III and wife, KeiraAnna, Michael Sperier and wife, Leigh, all of Marshall; daughters, Isabelle Sperier of Broomfield, Colorado, and Joyelle Sperier Mayer and Weston Mayer of Wellington, Colorado; granddaughters, Calleigh Sperier, Mackenzie Sperier, and Gracelynn Mayer; loving brother, Tim Sperier of John Creek, Georgia; sisters, Debbie Renee Still of Houston, Texas, Brenda Brown of Marshall, Texas, Carol Ann Popkin of Southlake, Texas, and Melinda Gay Sears of Whitefish, Montana; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and dear friends. He is dearly loved and is deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Larry’s honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX which has supported the Sperier family spiritually for decades. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
