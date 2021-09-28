Larry Clayton Starr and Kathy Nash Starr
MARSHALL — Kathy Nash Starr passed away on September 17, 2021 soon to be followed by the love of her life, Larry Clayton Starr on September 23, 2021.
Kathy was born on January 29, 1960 to Joe and Francis Nash. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest and was a caretaker to everyone she knew. She met the the love of her life at a very young age. Larry and Kathy were married in December of 1976 and had a wonderful and loving marriage.
Larry Clayton Starr was born on January 4, 1957 to Clayton Starr and Charlotte Morgan. Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hardworking man who worked as a welder at Trinity Industries for over 30 years.
Kathy was preceded in death by her two brothers: Billy and James “Petey” Nash. Kathy and Larry were both preceded by their parents. They are survived by their children: Shane (Leslie), Stephanie, Steven (Annie), and Scotty Starr, and their grandchildren: Dillon Starr, Landon (Haley) and Cason Martin, Skylar, Mason, Lola, Carlie, Casidee, and Clayton Starr. Larry is survived by brother Mike (Sherry) Jones. Kathy is survived by siblings Joe (Bonnie) Nash, Janet (Mike) Morton, and Debbie Gaby.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate their lives at Downs Funeral Home on October 2, 2021 at 2pm.
