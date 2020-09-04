Larry Dale Slone
MARSHALL Larry Slone went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 1, 2020 at his home in Marshall, Texas. A memorial service is planned for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5th at Downs Funeral Home with a graveside committal immediately following at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
Larry was born in Austin, Texas on February 10, 1949, to the late Dale and Ida Slone. He lived in Hawaii and California before eventually settling in Marshall, TX. He attended Marshall Public Schools and graduated from Marshall High School in 1967. He received his bachelor's degree from East Texas Baptist College and continued to support his alma mater throughout his lifetime. He was ultimately inducted into the ETBU Founders Society in 2017. Larry was owner and CEO of Slone Construction where he had the opportunity to build many of Marshall's structures. He enjoyed his ranch where he raised cattle, taught his kids to ride horses, entertained his grandchildren, and ran a successful hay production business. Larry loved his church and spent his life making faith visits and telling others about salvation through Jesus Christ. We know when he entered the gates of Heaven he heard the words Well done My good and faithful servant and was welcomed by the countless friends and strangers he had the opportunity to lead into a relationship with Christ.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Slone; son, Casey Slone (Cagan and Collier Slone); son, Ross Slone and wife Beth (Hailey and Mady Slone); daughter, Sharla Visage and husband Thomas (Molly and Tom Visage); daughter-in-law, Christen Slone and Jeff Beall.
Serving as pallbearers are Prentis Baker, Brad Faucett, Ken Miller, Cagan Slone, Collier Slone, and Tom Visage. Honorary pallbearers include Carl Baker, Larry Clay, Earl Comer, G.W. Hickey, J.W. Hickey, Marc Palmer, Doug Patterson, Shane Ramsey, and Dr. Sadeghi.
A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the funeral on Saturday, September 5th at 1:30 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home at 4608 Elysian Fields Rd, Marshall, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the American Cancer Society; Walnut Springs Baptist Church in DeBerry, TX; or to a charity of your choice.
Ephesians 2:8 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift from God.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
