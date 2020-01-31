Larry Don Whitis
MARSHALL Larry Don Whitis passed away on January 28, 2020 at his home in Harrison County, Texas following a long bout with Parkinson Disease and PTSD. He was born in Marshall, Texas on September 15, 1941.
He lived his entire life in Harrison County where he started his education in a one-room school house in Cave Springs, Texas where his mother was the teacher. Larry was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1959 and went on to obtain a BS degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana and a MS degree from Texas A&M University in Texarkana, Texas.
He served willing and proudly in the U.S. Army from July 28, 1966 through June 29, 1968. During this time he was in RVN from July 1967 thru June 1968 and saw action during the Tet Offensive in February 1968.
Upon returning to the States, he began his employment with Thiokol - Longhorn Army Ammunition Depot in Karnack, Texas where he held numerous position until he retired in 1997.
During Larry's retirement, he volunteered for 15 years with Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas. Over those years, he served hundreds of Marshall and East Texas hospice patients. Larry enjoyed duck hunting, reading, high-school and college football and visiting with his friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, William Ray Whitis, and his mother, Susie Satterwhite Whitis. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lily Fowler Whitis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring for Larry's friends and family.
