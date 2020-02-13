Larry Leon Pinkerton
JEFFERSON A memorial service for Larry Pinkerton will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson. Dr. Jeff Taylor and Rev. Charles Moore will be officiating the service.
Larry Leon Pinkerton, 71, of Jefferson, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Larry was born on February 13, 1948 in Benkelman, Nebraska to Sam Pinkerton and Betty Mae Belleau Pinkerton.
Larry was Owner and Broker of East Texas Realty in Jefferson, Texas and was a successful Real Estate business owner since 1971. Larry was a decorated War Veteran of the United States Air Force while serving during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving Wife Cindy Pinkerton and 2 Children, Son, Michael J. Pinkerton and Wife Heather; Daughter, Michelle Lee Pinkerton Miller and Husband Wesley. He is also survived by Brother, John Pinkerton and Wife Sharon, Nephew Jeffrey Pinkerton; Uncle Bobby Belleau, Wife Kay; Uncle, Jimmy Belleau, Wife Linda; and three Grandchildren, Rylea, Lauren and Wyatt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam Pinkerton and Betty Mae Belleau Pinkerton; Uncles Ray and Paul; Aunts, Delma and Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the Jefferson Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 851, Jefferson, Texas. 75657 and the American Leprosy Missions, P.O. Box 6078, Albert Lea, MN. 56007-9990
