Larry Lucht
MARSHALL After an eight year battle with cancer, Larry lost the fight on November 3, 2020.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1945 to Henry and Denise Lucht, but moved to Texas with his family in 1954. They moved to Marshall in 1957 and operated the Capri Drive-in Theater until 1985.
His passion was old cars and motorcycles, and he had an almost encyclopedic knowledge concerning them. He made many friends because of this, was always willing to share his expertise.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Lucht.
