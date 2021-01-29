Larry Puppy Woodley
MARSHALL Larry Woodley, 81, affectionally known as Papa, was born September 30, 1939, in Marshall, Texas, to Emma Gene Clark and Walter E. Woodley, Sr. and passed way January 26, 2021, in Shreveport, LA. He graduated from Elysian Fields High School in 1957 where he played 6-man football and competed in the State Tournament in tennis. He married Linda Jo Carter in 1960, and they spent over 57 happy years together in the home they made in Woodleyville where they raised their family. He was a lifelong cattle rancher and spent long hours working the cows and in the hay field. In fact, he believed he was the only one who could roll a bale of hay and always let everyone know he was the best!
Larry was always a hard-worker, and his first career was with the Harrison County Road and Bridge Department as an operator. He loved running heavy equipment--especially his tractors. From there he went to work for the Marshall Fire Department serving for many years and making lifelong friends. After leaving the Fire Department, he started his pipeline career. With Grand Bluff, he and Linda traveled all over Texas and part of Louisiana chasing the pipeline. He was well-respected in the pipeline business and knew every aspect of the work. He eventually retired in 2016.
Larry, or better known to his friends and family as Puppy, a nickname he was given in his early years, loved to have large family gatherings. He was proud of all his family's accomplishments and was in attendance at as many events as he could make. His laugh, sense of humor, and affection toward all was his trademark. He would give a helping hand to anyone in need be it family, friend, community member or stranger. He was always there.
Services for Mr. Woodley will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home with Bro. Derek Hicks officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Sean Struwe, Dusty Woodley, Brian Brown, Trey Hicks, Cody Anderson and Brandon Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters and nephews. Interment will follow the service at Woodley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Downs Funeral Home.
Mr. Woodley is survived by his children, Terri Brown and spouse Skeeter, Mindy Anderson and spouse Jeff, and Keith Woodley and spouse Debby; long time special friend Shirley Keen; brothers and sisters-in law Don Carter and spouse Betty Nash, David Carter and spouse Cathy, Jerry Carter and spouse Jan, Cathy Carter and spouse William, Vicky Elliott and spouse Mike; grandchildren, Brianna Brown, Dusty Woodley and spouse Krystal, Danielle Struwe and spouse Sean, Brian Brown and spouse Jamie, Trey Hicks and spouse Stephanie, Cody Anderson and spouse Katie, and Brandon Brown; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Woodley was preceded in death by his parents, Walter E. Woodley, Sr and Emma Gene Woodley, wife of 57 years Linda Woodley; eight brothers and sisters.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to caretaker Donna Page for helping him in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any cancer institution as the fight against cancer was near and dear to Mr. Woodley's heart or to the Woodley Cemetery Association.
