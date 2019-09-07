Larry Skinner
MARSHALL A memorial service for Larry Skinner, 72, of Marshall, Texas will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home.
Larry Allen Skinner was born March 12, 1947 in Dallas, Texas and passed away on August 31, 2019 in Longview, Texas. Mr. Skinner has lived in Marshall for 40 years but has also lived in Dallas and California. He was an avid movie fan, most people remember Mr. Skinner from seeing him at the Marshall Cinema.
Mr. Skinner is survived by his wife, Ruthann Skinner; children, Michael Joiner, Sabrina Skinner Buckley, Kris Skinner Turner, Rhett Skinner, Richard Mangus Welch, Shawn Skinner; brothers, Johnny Skinner, Tim Skinner; grandchildren, Josh Joiner, Jacob Joiner, Dillon Geary, Ashton Turner, Emma Turner, Mylee Turner, Brooke Skinner, Gavin Skinner, Emily Turner, Cody Skinner, Courtney Willis, Jasmine Welch, Aden Skinner; 5 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Skinner is preceded in death by his son, Larry Jr.; brothers, Rick Skinner, James Skinner, Howard Skinner.
