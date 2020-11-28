Larry W. Davis
MARSHALL Larry W. Davis, affectionally known as Padee, was born on January 4th 1952 in Marshall, TX to Nellrene Grimmer-Holt and Elzie (Sunny) Davis. He attended Marshall and Elysian Fields schools where he was lovingly referred to as Buckwheat and married his junior-high sweetheart, Mitzie Oney-Davis in 1969. Together they had two daughters: Shelly and Mandy. He has 5 special grandchildren that he called tubbies who gave him the name Padee. He was also very close to his son-in-law, Jeff, who was more like a son to him. He was a God-fearing man- a Baptist growing up and later attended First Assembly of God Church in Marshall faithfully. He never met a stranger and was loved and remembered everywhere he went. Larry enjoyed playing guitar, piano, riding motorcycles, collecting antique guns, serving in the Masonic Lodge, (specifically as the worshipful master of Lodge 22 in Marshall.) He enjoyed planning family reunions, cooking for get-togethers, and piddled with Cushman scooters. Larry had many different careers throughout his lifetime but the ones he enjoyed the most were working as a traveling pipeliner, a jailer at Harrison Co. Sheriff's department and working construction with the company he started in 1971, LW Davis House-leveling. He worked on the Alaska Pipeline North Slope in 1976-77, overseas and most of the lower 48 states until 1987. He started his construction company in the pipeline off-season. He was a member of the Harrison Co. Sheriff's association, a HAM operator, (N5YMO), a member of the Vintage Toy Train club, and he was a Shriner. He was a member of the Pipeliners Local Union #798, Tulsa, OK since 1966. At the Sheriff's dept he took out the work crews to do different jobs in the community. He was especially proud of assembling and maintaining the Wonderland of Lights ice-skating rink every year. He made everyone around him feel special. He created traditions with his grandchildren, took them on boy scout adventures, walked them across the stage in beauty pageants, and helped raise them all. He was known for playing pranks on everyone and living life to the fullest.
He is survived by his beautiful bride of 51 years, Mitzie, his daughters, Shelly (Jeff) Coleman, Mandy Crisp; grandsons, Hunter (Samantha) Coleman, and Greyson Davis, granddaughters, Bailey Crisp, Madiee Crisp, Brittani (Chris) Slocum; great-granddaughter, Willow Mae Coleman; nieces, Angie McTee (Trey) and Jennifer Hayes (Duane); cousin, Margie Watson; sister-in-law, Elease Davis; sisters, Twilla Simmons (David), Juana Boone (James), Patty Gurley (Gene); cousins, Francis Grimmer and Bud Grimmer as well as numerous nephews, nieces, special relatives and friends. Among his closest lifelong friends are Donald Reeves, Rex Parkinson, Glen Miller and Andy Vona. He doted on his puppies: Baby Girl and Honey who were always by his side. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and the best grandfather. He made sure his family knew he loved them every day. Larry enjoyed shopping for antiques with Mitzie and eating at their favorite restaurants, but especially enjoyed her home-cooking. He was always looking for ways to help others. His whole world was his family especially his grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley; mother, Nellrene Holt; father, Elzie (Sunny) Davis; step-father, Herman Holt; brothers,Jerry Wayne Davis and Travis Davis; Uncle Tab, Uncle James Grimmer, Aunt Lurline Watson, and great-grandson Cash Waylon Coleman who we know met him at the gates of Heaven.
Funeral services will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral home in Marshall on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with visitation 10-11am, service 11am-12pm and a graveside service with a masonic tribute to follow at Center Cemetery in Harleton, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshall Animal Shelter, Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Jude. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
He is survived by his beautiful bride of 51 years, Mitzie, his daughters, Shelly (Jeff) Coleman, Mandy Crisp; grandsons, Hunter (Samantha) Coleman, and Greyson Davis, granddaughters, Bailey Crisp, Madiee Crisp, Brittani (Chris) Slocum; great-granddaughter, Willow Mae Coleman; nieces, Angie McTee (Trey) and Jennifer Hayes (Duane); cousin, Margie Watson; sister-in-law, Elease Davis; sisters, Twilla Simmons (David), Juana Boone (James), Patty Gurley (Gene); cousins, Francis Grimmer and Bud Grimmer as well as numerous nephews, nieces, special relatives and friends. Among his closest lifelong friends are Donald Reeves, Rex Parkinson, Glen Miller and Andy Vona. He doted on his puppies: Baby Girl and Honey who were always by his side. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and the best grandfather. He made sure his family knew he loved them every day. Larry enjoyed shopping for antiques with Mitzie and eating at their favorite restaurants, but especially enjoyed her home-cooking. He was always looking for ways to help others. His whole world was his family especially his grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley; mother, Nellrene Holt; father, Elzie (Sunny) Davis; step-father, Herman Holt; brothers,Jerry Wayne Davis and Travis Davis; Uncle Tab, Uncle James Grimmer, Aunt Lurline Watson, and great-grandson Cash Waylon Coleman who we know met him at the gates of Heaven.
Funeral services will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral home in Marshall on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with visitation 10-11am, service 11am-12pm and a graveside service with a masonic tribute to follow at Center Cemetery in Harleton, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshall Animal Shelter, Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Jude. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.