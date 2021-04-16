Larry Wayne Summers
LUBBOCK The family of Larry Wayne Summers will celebrate his life of 80 years at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Gold Hall in Hallsville, Texas. He passed away on January 11, 2021.
Larry was born on August 29, 1940, to John and Martha Summers. He was raised on a farm in the Gum Springs Community in East Texas.
Larry graduated from Hallsville High School in 1958, Kilgore Jr. College in 1960, and Texas A&M University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed by the U.S. Veterans Administration Hospital System for 33 years as Chief Engineer. Larry served at several VA Hospitals; he helped open the new VA hospital in Atlanta, GA, and the Audie Murphy VA Hospital in San Antonio, TX. Larry also worked in the VA Central Office in Washington, D.C., for a time.
One of Larry's main passions was his faith. He was very active in his church community, teaching Adult Sunday School, leading bible study groups, and attending service every week. He lived his faith for all to see. All who knew him or even met him briefly noted how kind and gentle he was.
Larry was very active in the Boys Scouts of America. He received the Silver Beaver Award, which is the highest honor an adult scout may achieve. One of his favorite activities with the Scouts was overseeing the building of a rope bridge for the Alamo Area Council's Scout Country fair. He led his son's troop on many high adventure trips to Philmont and Sommers Canoe Base.
He was active with the Texas Mesquite Association, even serving as President. He enjoyed working with and displaying things he created from mesquite at the shows in Fredericksburg and San Angelo. He made beautiful pieces of furniture, toys, wooden puzzles, and so much more. People would spend hours at his booth trying to figure out his wooden puzzles.
Family was very important to Larry; survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Sue Summers; one son, David Summers of Lubbock, TX, and his wife, Mary Summers; two granddaughters, Sara Summers and Becca Summers of Harker Heights, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Larry's name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.