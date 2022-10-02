Laurie Robb
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Laurie Robb died peacefully on September 15th, 2022, at the age of 69. Born July 1, 1953, in Abilene, Texas, to Edmund Whetstone Robb Jr. and Martha Ann (Hegler) Robb, Laurie attended Asbury College, earning a BA in English Literature. She began raising a family after her educational pursuits and served in many roles at Foundry United Methodist Church. Laurie is survived by her children Matt Hubert, Josh (Tina) Hubert, Amy (Chris) Rollo; grandchildren Liam and Emerson Rollo, Hannah and Caroline Hubert; mother Martha Robb; siblings Julia Robb, Edmund (Beverly) Robb III, Sarah (Joel) Purcell, and Jim (Kim) Robb and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Edmund Robb Jr. Her spirit and joy will live on through those she loved. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 14 at 11 a.m. in Robb Chapel at The Woodlands Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380.
