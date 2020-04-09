Lavelle Powell
MARSHALL Lavelle Jean Russell Powell was born on March 14, 1941 at the family home in Lassater, TX, the 13th of 15 children, and the older of twins, to the marriage of Luther David (Luke) and Lena Estelle White Russell. She attended Lassater schools, and then graduated from Jefferson High School with the class of 1959. She then was united in marriage with Dayton Eugene Powell at the Lassater Baptist Church on June 11, 1959. There were two children born to this marriage, Sonia Denise who was born on their first anniversary and Travis Norman who was born a year and ten days later.
Mrs. Powell was employed for many years as an aide by the Marshall Independent School District and was a long time, faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Marshall.
Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dayton Powell; her parents; 13 siblings; and multiple sisters and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonia Denise Powell Assaf and her husband George, of Mineola, TX; and by her son, Travis Norman Powell and his wife, Vicki, of Marshall, TX. She was a dedicated Nana to her grandchildren, Jamil Assaf and wife Sara, of Richmond, Tx, Lena and Kyle Harlan of Springfield, MO, Lara and Matt Matthews of Austin, TX, Mitchell Assaf of Lawton, OK, Micah and Nicole Powell of Euless, TX, Dylan Powell of Ruston, LA and Rachaele and Craig Suggs of Lone Oak, TX. She had seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She is survived by one sister, Ladelle Kay of Longview, TX; one sister-in-law, Beth Elliott of Jefferson, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Due to the current national crisis, there will be a family graveside service with plans for a future memorial service.
