Layla Lynn York
WASKOM The exciting moments of pregnancy and birth, and all the possibilities that accompany that, have been turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of our baby girl. Layla Lynn York, stillborn on February 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Joan Fuhr and her great aunt, Tamara York.
She leaves behind her family who will always cherish her memory and love her: parents, Colin and Harley York; her grandparents, Paula and Tommy McDonald; her grandparents, Joey and Shelly York; her grandparents, Tory and Ralph Green; her great-grandparents, Bobby and Cheryl York; her aunts and uncles, and countless other family members.
A funeral service for baby girl, Layla Lynn York will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Restland Cemetery.
