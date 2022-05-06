Laylah Anniece McGlothin
MARSHALL — Laylah Anniece McGlothin age 9 was born on July 24, 2012, in Shreveport, LA. to parents Londell McGlothin Jr. and Ashley Dunn McGlothin.
An outgoing and studious child, Laylah was known by her family and friends to be sharp, smart, caring and nurturing. She enjoyed playing softball, cheerleading and dancing but most of all spending quality time with her siblings and family. Laylah attended Washington Early Childhood and was presently attending Sam Houston STEM Academy where she enjoyed reading and learning concepts each day.
Laylah was baptized at the early age of 8 and was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church where her family are continued active members.
Laylah leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, her parents, Londell McGlothin Jr. and Ashely Dunn McGlothin; three sisters, Breah Hawkins, Londen McGlothin, and Baylor McGlothin; three brothers, Kolby McGlothin, Kelton Russell, and L J McGlothin; Grandparents, Ollie Pearl Dunn, Jessie (Billie) Anderson, Londell (Velma) McGlothin, Priscilla (Bennie)Williams; Godmother Dana (Rhonda) Leach; Godbrother LaDarian Leach; God sister Deelynn “Red” Hawkins; Two aunts, Merita Dunn and Phileshea McGlothin Brown; Six uncles Winfred Jones, Kendrick Dunn, Corey McGlothin, Jarman Smith, Billy Anderson Jr, and Williams Jones; and a multitude of relatives, friends, and teachers all who love and cherish memories of sweet Laylah.
Funeral Services for Laylah McGlothin will be Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Hodge Center Auditorium, 711 Wiley Ave. Marshall, TX. 75670. Laylah is the daughter of Londell McGlothin Jr. and Ashley Dunn McGlothin. She was a 4th grade student at Sam Houston Stem Academy. She enjoyed playing softball, cheerleading and dancing but most of all spending quality time with her siblings and family.
We will miss you sweet Laylah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.