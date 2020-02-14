Leonard J. Simek, Maj., USAF Ret.
BOSSIER CITY, LA Leonard J. Simek, Maj., USAF Ret.
Bossier Parish, LA. Leonard departed this World on February 11 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Diana Simek. He is survived by his Sons, Leonard J. Simek Jr. (wife Pam) and Lawrence J. Simek (wife Joyce), Daughter Lynne M. Roy (husband Raymond), six Grandchildren, eight Great-Grandchildren, and a Sister Sandra Simek Zangri (husband Robert).
Leonard was born February 13, 1934 in Chicago IL to the late Edward Simek and the late Dorothy Kubiszewski Simek. He had resided in Berwin IL, and after entering the Air Force in 1955, his assignments were: Larson AFB, Moses Lake, WA; Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, TX; Dyess AFB, Abilene, TX; Patrick AFB, Satellite Beach, FL; Chateauroux Air Force Base, France; Soesterberg Air Base/Camp New Amsterdam Air Force Base, The Netherlands; and Barksdale AFB, Bossier City, LA, and finally, after retiring from the Air Force, he resided in Waskom, Tx.
Leonard piloted multiple aircraft such as the B-25, B-29, C-47, C-54, C-124, T-33, and a helicopter the H-19B. Leonard flew missions as far North as Alaska, as far South as Venezuala, all around the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East, and as far East as Pakistan.
Family visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 15 February 2020 at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery on Highway 31, Marshall, TX very near Marshall Pottery.
Leonard's family expresses special thanks to The Blake Assisted Living & Memory Care community and Vennessa Million for Love and Care.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Bossier Parish, LA. Leonard departed this World on February 11 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Diana Simek. He is survived by his Sons, Leonard J. Simek Jr. (wife Pam) and Lawrence J. Simek (wife Joyce), Daughter Lynne M. Roy (husband Raymond), six Grandchildren, eight Great-Grandchildren, and a Sister Sandra Simek Zangri (husband Robert).
Leonard was born February 13, 1934 in Chicago IL to the late Edward Simek and the late Dorothy Kubiszewski Simek. He had resided in Berwin IL, and after entering the Air Force in 1955, his assignments were: Larson AFB, Moses Lake, WA; Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, TX; Dyess AFB, Abilene, TX; Patrick AFB, Satellite Beach, FL; Chateauroux Air Force Base, France; Soesterberg Air Base/Camp New Amsterdam Air Force Base, The Netherlands; and Barksdale AFB, Bossier City, LA, and finally, after retiring from the Air Force, he resided in Waskom, Tx.
Leonard piloted multiple aircraft such as the B-25, B-29, C-47, C-54, C-124, T-33, and a helicopter the H-19B. Leonard flew missions as far North as Alaska, as far South as Venezuala, all around the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East, and as far East as Pakistan.
Family visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 15 February 2020 at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery on Highway 31, Marshall, TX very near Marshall Pottery.
Leonard's family expresses special thanks to The Blake Assisted Living & Memory Care community and Vennessa Million for Love and Care.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.