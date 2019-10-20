Leslie N. Scott
LAMESA Nick Scott, age 66 of Lamesa, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas after a brief illness. Born in Lamesa to Cecil and Pearl Ansley Scott on June 14, 1953, he was a graduate of Monterey High School and Texas Tech University. Nick subsequently became a licensed Certified Public Accountant. In 2002, he completed his Masters of Education at Sul Ross University and went on to postgraduate studies at University of Texas of the Permian Basin. After retiring as a CPA, Nick took on a challenging new career in education. In 2015, he retired after 19 years as a teacher, counselor, and principal. Nick's friends will remember his joyful sense of humor and his love of high school football and Texas Tech sports. Nick is survived by his wife Susan (Bozeman), his son Hunter Scott, beloved grandchildren Allie and Dylan, his sister Charlotte Scott Cole and husband Ron of San Antonio and his sister Marsha Scott Stenger also of San Antonio. He is also survived by special cousins Leslie Ansley of Lubbock, Bruce Ansley of Hampton, Virginia, and Robert Ansley of Austin, Texas, and nieces Stephanie Spear, Jennifer Dingman, and nephew David Scott Stenger. Molly & Doc will miss him, too. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather GB Morris, and his precious daughter-in-law, Randi Elliott Scott. Memorials may be made to any Meals on Wheels organization, a nonprofit close to Nick's heart - in a land of plenty, he believed no one should be hungry.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Memories may be shared at www.SandersFuneralHome.com
