Lewis Edwin Best
LONGVIEW — Lewis Edwin Best was born January 10, 1929 to Homer and Bessie Lewis Best in Simsboro, LA. He passed away on July 14, 2023 at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, TX, where he resided since 2019. Lewis was a graduate of Simsboro High School in Simsboro, LA, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University in 1951. A lifetime sports enthusiast, he played many years of basketball and baseball in high school and college. While in a Tri-County basketball tournament (Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi), he was named most valuable player in 1946. Lewis also played six years of semi-professional baseball in the North Louisiana League, in which he earned the nickname “Monkey”. On August 9, 1952, Lewis married his best friend and the love of his life, Ruby Williams. They were married for 66 years. The couple moved to Marshall, TX in 1957 after he accepted a position with Morton-Thiokol in Karnack, TX, and he spent 34 years as an electrical lineman. Meanwhile, Lewis spent 30-plus years umpiring and coaching youth baseball in Marshall. Lewis and Ruby were parents of two sons, Charley, who passed in 2004, and Michael. He maintained his property in Louisiana raising cattle and pine timber. Lewis was a member of the Louisiana Forestry Association and Texas Forestry Association up until the time of his passing, and was a 65-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Throughout, Lewis and Ruby were active members of Bel Air Baptist Church for many years. Survivors include his son, Michael Williams Best of Galveston, TX; his daughter-in-law, Connie Best of Tyler, TX; his grandchildren, Lindsay Best Walker and husband, Jeff of Tyler, TX, Blake Best and wife, Whitney of Houston, TX, Haley Best Renfro and husband, Carter of Tyler, TX; his great-grandsons, Jude Charles Walker of Tyler, TX, and Charley Best of Houston, TX; nephews, Jim, Don, Steve, and Benji; nieces, Jerelyn, Jane, and Jeni; his sister-in-law, Peggy Zachry of West Monroe, LA; and still favorite daughter-in-law, Ronna Best and numerous other relatives and dear friends. Lewis is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; his son, Charley Best of Longview/Marshall; his parents, Homer and Bessie Lewis Best of Simsboro, LA; his parents-in-law, Richard and Irma Williams of Ruston, LA; siblings, Harold Best of Simsboro, LA, Virginia Best Young of Jena, LA; his brother-in-law, Phil Zachry and his nephew, Mark Zachry. A time of visitation was held on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 E. Travis Street, Marshall, TX. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:00pm at Sullivan Funeral Home with Rev. Johnnie Phillips officiating. A private interment will be held in Simsboro, LA where he will be laid to rest beside his wife, Ruby. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate memorial donations to American Cancer Society in Lewis’s name. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.