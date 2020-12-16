Libby Matthews
MARSHALL Elizabeth (Libby) Schlittler Matthews passed away peacefully in her home on December 12, 2020, after struggling with Lewy body dementia for several years. She was born on April 29, 1941, in Marshall, Texas to Elizabeth Albright Schlittler and Cordon Wesley Schlittler. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1959, and received her business education degree in teaching from North Texas State College, (currently the University of North Texas) in 1963. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and was a UNT cheerleader. Libby married Ronnie Matthews on June 15, 1963, and they became an integral part of the Marshall community, living there for over 70 years. Libby taught at Marshall High School before working with Ronnie at Matthewson Drug Store as the bookkeeper. Libby gave to her community in various organizations including Pilot Club, Investment Club, Jaycettes, UMV, Cypress Junior Women's Club, Forum 50, Chamber of Commerce and Marshall Symphony League. Libby served on the Marshall ISD school Board of Trustees for over 20 years. Libby loved the Lord and was a strong woman of faith. She served the Lord in the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 40 years. Libby also served as youth leader, Bible study leader, and in various other areas of the church. Libby was an active, energetic person who loved to play tennis with the Longview Tennis Association. They participated in tournaments and one year, won the Senior State Champions of the U.S. Tennis Association. Libby is survived by her son, Wes Matthews (Jean) and grandsons, Tanner and Blake; daughter, Marla Irwin (Craig) and grandchildren, Cole and Kennedy; sister, Karen Ward, and children Ryan Ward (Jennifer) and Emily McKeever (Kent); sister-in-law, Adelyn McBee, and sons, Martin and Preston (Whitney). She is also survived by cousins and great nieces and nephews plus many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Matthews, her parents and her mother-in-law, Myrtie Matthews. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Traci and Louis Brock, Frances Buford, Lisa Durden, JoAnn Graves and Heartsway Hospice. They were truly a blessing during these final stages of life. The support from her faithful family and friends has meant so much. Funeral Service for Libby was held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church, Rev. Harold Coburn officiated. A time of visitation followed after the service. Entombment was private at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rob Potter, Brian Bates, Dave Bates, Ken Goolsby, Tom Wynn, Bill Abney, H. L. Daniels and Louis Brock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Libby's name to First United Methodist Church or Heartsway Hospice. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
