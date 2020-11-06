Lila Belle Mapps
JEFFERSON Lila Brannan Mapps passed away on November 3, 2020 in Jefferson, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. Rev. Brenda Lucas of the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas will officiate. Burial will be in Lila's Home town in Central City, Nebraska, at a later date. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in charge of services.
Lila was born October 3, 1923, the daughter of Loren and Iona Brannan and grew up in the Archer, Nebraska community. She graduated from Central City High School in 1941. She went on to teach one year in Country School in the Clarks community. In August 1942 she was united in marriage to Harold (Hal) Mapps, formerly of Central City.
After Hal served three years in the Army Air Force during World War II, they returned to their home in Sepulveda, California. Lila worked for the Los Angeles Herald and Express Newspaper as a District Manager until 1962.
In 1963 Hal and Lila sold their business in California and purchased and moved to their ranch in Woodlawn, Texas. Hal preceded Lila in death in 1991 and Lila remained on the ranch until her death.
Survivors include her son, Roy Allen (Beverly) Mapps; two granddaughters, Melanie Mapps and Tracy Blank (Dan) Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Troy and Tori Blank and a host of nieces and nephews, all of who were very special to Lila.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Mapps; parents, Loren and Iona Brannan; sisters, Aunilee (Marvin) Kiser, Maxine (Larry) Leahy; sister-in-law, Elaine Mapps Alexander ; brother, Ralph Brannan.
