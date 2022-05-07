Lillian Gay Coleman
BURNET — How can we describe you? Do we tell of your remarkable beauty and never ending talents? Do we tell of your selfless service to others or your love of animals? What about your amazing resiliency? How can we convey how much you were adored and admired? We want the perfect words but those along with the light have dulled now and nothing seems good enough. We want them to know you because you made the world a better place. We miss your smile and how your big brown eyes sparkled when your children made you laugh. We want to see the wink that could soothe our heartbreak. Oh how you are missed. We imagine your dear siblings embracing you in their arms and welcoming you to a new but familiar place. Do we describe how your loving husband of 49 years was holding your hand when you took your last breath? How can we describe how much you love your children or how your sweet grandchildren poured their hearts out to you in your last few hours? How is it that the one person who could help us with this is gone? Mama there wasn’t enough time. We miss you. Always. Until we meet again.
Lillian Gay was born in Panola County November 14, 1938 to Jack Bailey and Gracie Cheatwood Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Martin, Doris McMahen, James Bailey, Jimmie Bailey, Dana Bailey and Diann Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Coleman. Children Lisa States (Richard), Cathy Sudweeks, Philip Hester, Amy Offield (Chris), Jared Coleman (Jessica),
Stepsons Mark Coleman (Jennifer) and David Coleman (Tammy).
She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 26 great- grandchildren and one on the way.
Gay’s care entrusted to Putman Funeral Home 145 Texas Ave. Kingsland, TX 78639
