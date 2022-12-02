Lillie Bell Donald
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment; Liberty Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mrs. Donald was born December 28, 1929 and died November 27, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.