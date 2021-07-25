Lillie Harris Tucker
JEFFERSON, TX Lillie Harris Tucker of Jefferson, TX passed away Thursday evening, July 22, 2021 in Longview. Mrs. Tucker was born April 5, 1946 in Panola County, Texas to the late Young Harris and Mae Gladys Brown Harris. Lillie was raised in Panola County and graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 1964 and attended Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, TX. She married Lenzo Tucker on February 16, 1980 and together they celebrated 41 years. Lillie worked as a barber for many years. Mrs. Tucker was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Marshall. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gloria Robertson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Lenzo Tucker of Jefferson; sons, Lenzo Tucker and wife Andrea of Ft. Worth, Michael Tucker and wife Charmaine of Ft. Worth; daughters, Sonya Tillman of Dallas, Kim Jackson and husband Terrance of Ft. Worth, Alesia Goodwin and husband Mikel of Atlanta, GA, Sundra Tucker of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Allie Greer and husband Jimmy of California, Allie Moore of Marshall, Youngie Robertson of McKinney, Kerneatha Birdsong and husband Johnny of Longview, Betty Brooks and husband Kenneth of Carthage; grandson, Keith KD Dorsey of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kirthell Roberts and Minister Reba Harris Godfrey officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Marshall. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy 149, Carthage, Texas 75633.
The family requests that mask be worn at all times while at the funeral home.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
