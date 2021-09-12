Lillie Wells Lefler Rudd
MARSHALL — Mrs. Lillie Wells Lefler Rudd left this life and entered heaven August 27, 2021 at the age of 103. Born in Cleveland, AR on October 28, 1917 to L.C. Wells and Cloie Tyler Wells, she attended school in Arkansas. On April 21, 1933 she married Ray Lefler of Scotland, AR who passed away in 1959. The couple moved their family to East Texas in 1948. The Leflers had five children, daughter Virgie who died in infancy in Arkansas, and four children who survive them, Patsy Lefler Bailey of Marshall, Bobby Lefler of Blue Mountain, MS, Cloye Lefler Jeter of Marshall and Martha Lefler Partee of Tyler. Also surviving are daughter-in-law Ann Hill Lefler of Blue Mountain and son-in-law, Dennis Partee of Tyler. In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, also preceding Mrs. Rudd in death were husbands Carl Johnson of Marshall and Joe Rudd of Georgia, brothers Emmitt Wells and Hershell Wells, and sisters Ruby Wells Greer and Lois Wells Hendricks, sons-in-law Richard Bailey and Jack Jeter, grandson Brett Partee, grandson-in-law Alton Tipps, stepmother Lou Brents Wells, and half-brothers James, Lawrence and Marion Wells. She is also survived by half-sisters Susan Wells Milam, Lillian Wells Simmons and Lyndal Wells Weems. Mrs. Rudd was a faithful member of East End Baptist Church and Victory Baptist Church. Next to her faith, her greatest commitment was to her family, which grew over the years to include 14 grandchildren and their spouses, 20 great-grandchildren and their spouses, and 27 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called this diminutive woman their “Big Mama.” She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. No matter her own circumstances, there was always room at her kitchen table for one more. In almost 104 years of life she saw many changes in the world and would share her experience and knowledge with others who took time to ask. Hundreds of people have benefited from the oft-repeated advice that starts with “Well, Big Mama always said...” She will be missed by all those who were blessed to know her and who benefited from her wisdom. The entire family wants to express thanks and heartfelt gratitude to her grandson, Scott Jeter, for the loving care he gave his Big Mama in her final days. Due to Covid-19 a family-only graveside service to honor her memory was held Saturday at Colonial Gardens, led by Bro. Ron Segers of Victory Baptist Church under the direction of Meadowbrook Funeral Home. A public memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials for Mrs. Rudd may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 607 E. Burleson St., Marshall, TX 75670 or other charities of your choice.
