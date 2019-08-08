Lincoln Hody Lee
Lincoln Hody Lee, 6 of Marshall, Texas was born on June 7, 2013 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lincoln was a very outgoing and sweet little boy. He loved music, dancing, playing on his cubby (tablet), and animals. Lincoln and his brother, Preston always loved to play together outside. He also enjoyed working in the yard by helping to mow or build things. Lincoln is survived by his mother, Stacey Lee; brother, Preston Lee; grandfather, Papa Danny Lee; uncles, Patrick and Chris; aunt, Mandy; cousins, Keelan, Asia, Jonas and Thaddeus. He is also survived by other aunts and uncles. Lincoln is preceded in death by his brother, Gage Craig Lee; grandmother, Mimi Petichia Lee. Funeral services for Lincoln Hody Lee will be at 10:00a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be at Andrews Cemetery in Karnack, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home.
