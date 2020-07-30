Linda Ann McAndrews
MARSHALL Linda Ann McAndrews was born on July 26, 1952 in Buffalo, New York and passed away July 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family in Marshall, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Rosemary Sheehan, as well as brothers Patrick, Kevin and Jimmy Sheehan and one sister Gerry Sheehan, all from Buffalo, New York.
Linda leaves behind her loving husband of almost 47 years, Guy McAndrews. Together they share four sons, Brian and wife Kristy McAndrews of Marshall, TX; Jeff and wife Nicole of Longview, TX; Michael McAndrews and girlfriend Margarita Solis of Marshall, TX and RJ McAndrews of Marshall and special family friend Mark Garner.
Linda and Guy were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Brian and Kristy are parents to Rachael and Kolten McAndrews; Jeff and Nicole are parents to Jeffrey McAndrews, Jr., Caitlin Stout, Bradley McAndrews, Raygin Worthington, Makensie McAndrews and EJ McAndrews; Mike is the parent of Kaidynce and Payton McAndrews. Caitlin Stout and Aaron Hallman are parents of their great grandson Lane Hallman.
She is also survived by her sister, Peggy (James) Bugman of Buffalo, NY; Anne (Robert) Walsh of Buffalo, NY; Kathy (Michael) Lanyzs of Buffalo and Rosie (Edward )Witaszek of Buffalo, NY.
Guy and Linda were married on September 8, 1973 and started their family in Buffalo, New York. Years later, General Motors relocated them to Texas and that's where they raised their family. Linda devoted her life to Guy and their 4 boys. She loved them all with her whole heart and was very proud when she spoke of them all. She enjoyed getting together with everyone as they got older and the family grew. She always looked forward to the boys coming over on Sunday afternoons for a Buffalo Bills game, pizza and chicken wings.
The past few years have been difficult for Linda, but she was determined to stay strong and fight the good fight. She fought breast cancer and numerous medical issues but she always showed courage and strength to fight and beat whatever was in front of her. Dialysis three days a week took a huge physical toll on her body but she always managed to keep going no matter what.
Linda will be remembered for her toughness and drive to fight, her kind heart, love of cooking and spoiling her family and her devotion to them all. She will always be loved and missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Linda's wishes were to be cremated so there will be no graveside service.
Crossroads Baptist Church will be hosting a meal for the family immediately after the service. Any friends that would like to visit with the family are welcome to join them at their home in Scottsville on Saturday evening.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Rosemary Sheehan, as well as brothers Patrick, Kevin and Jimmy Sheehan and one sister Gerry Sheehan, all from Buffalo, New York.
Linda leaves behind her loving husband of almost 47 years, Guy McAndrews. Together they share four sons, Brian and wife Kristy McAndrews of Marshall, TX; Jeff and wife Nicole of Longview, TX; Michael McAndrews and girlfriend Margarita Solis of Marshall, TX and RJ McAndrews of Marshall and special family friend Mark Garner.
Linda and Guy were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Brian and Kristy are parents to Rachael and Kolten McAndrews; Jeff and Nicole are parents to Jeffrey McAndrews, Jr., Caitlin Stout, Bradley McAndrews, Raygin Worthington, Makensie McAndrews and EJ McAndrews; Mike is the parent of Kaidynce and Payton McAndrews. Caitlin Stout and Aaron Hallman are parents of their great grandson Lane Hallman.
She is also survived by her sister, Peggy (James) Bugman of Buffalo, NY; Anne (Robert) Walsh of Buffalo, NY; Kathy (Michael) Lanyzs of Buffalo and Rosie (Edward )Witaszek of Buffalo, NY.
Guy and Linda were married on September 8, 1973 and started their family in Buffalo, New York. Years later, General Motors relocated them to Texas and that's where they raised their family. Linda devoted her life to Guy and their 4 boys. She loved them all with her whole heart and was very proud when she spoke of them all. She enjoyed getting together with everyone as they got older and the family grew. She always looked forward to the boys coming over on Sunday afternoons for a Buffalo Bills game, pizza and chicken wings.
The past few years have been difficult for Linda, but she was determined to stay strong and fight the good fight. She fought breast cancer and numerous medical issues but she always showed courage and strength to fight and beat whatever was in front of her. Dialysis three days a week took a huge physical toll on her body but she always managed to keep going no matter what.
Linda will be remembered for her toughness and drive to fight, her kind heart, love of cooking and spoiling her family and her devotion to them all. She will always be loved and missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Linda's wishes were to be cremated so there will be no graveside service.
Crossroads Baptist Church will be hosting a meal for the family immediately after the service. Any friends that would like to visit with the family are welcome to join them at their home in Scottsville on Saturday evening.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.