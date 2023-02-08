Linda Carol McCarty
MARSHALL — Linda Carol Hellem McCarty, 70, of Marshall, left her loving family and friends on February 5, 2023. She was born on March 19, 1952, in Libby, Montana.
Her life journeys brought her to Texas in 1971, where she made her home and raised her children. Linda loved with full-heartedness, and she was sedulous in her work ethic. She loved the outdoors, dancing, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda became a caregiver towards the end of her working career, allowing her to share her heart through excellent care with others.
Linda, aka Granny, was preceded in death by her parents of Kalispell, MT., mother, Thelma Evelyn Hellem, and father, Leroy Sever Hellem.
She is survived by her devoted children, son Jeremy L. McCarty, wife Karen McCarty of Marshall, TX., and four daughters, Angela M. Gonzales, husband Nick Gonzales of Austin, TX., Rachel L. Weekly and Brad Tipton of Carthage, TX., Lauren N. Maze of Hallsville, TX. and Stephanie Ratley of Longview, TX.; her grandchildren, Aden Dickard, Konner Niedert, Ty Weekly, Justin Weekly, Hunter Tipton, Logan McCarty, Ryan McCarty, Shane McCarty, Olivia Gonzales and Alaric Bennett, and one great-granddaughter Elizabeth K. Weekly, and a sister Lorrye M. Hellem of Kalispell, MT.
Her family will have a private ceremony in Kalispell, Montana. Cremation remains are entrusted to Downs Funeral home in Marshall, TX.
The family requests memorials in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Lupus Foundation of America.
An unfeigned thank you to Heritage House of Marshall and Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
“A mother can carry many titles in her life, but to her, the title does not matter; all she cares for are the loved ones calling out to her.”
Author: All of Her Children
