Linda Joan McKay
HOUSTON, TX — Linda Joan McKay, 69 of Houston passed away September 22, 2022 in Shreveport, LA. She was born February 19, 1953 in Marshall to George Sanford McKay and Joan Gladys Maltby McKay. Linda grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School, class of 1971. She went on to East Texas Baptist University where she earned her Bachelor’s in Accounting. Linda worked as an accountant for several oil and gas companies throughout her life, retiring from British Petroleum in Houston in 2021.
Ms. McKay is survived by her sisters: Pam Moseley and her husband Kenneth of Marshall, Melody McKay of Tyler, Penny Martino and her husband Joe of Marshall; brother: Geoff McKay and his wife Candy of Marshall; nieces and nephews: Melissa Combs and her husband Dennis of Tyler, Karen Clark and her husband Nathan of Austin, Lee Haynes of McKinney, Bo Martino and his wife Natalie of Whitehouse, Miranda Telford and her husband Jason of Nashville, TN, Alissa Miller and her husband Nolan of Carthage; great nieces and nephews: Mason Combs and Zachary Combs of Tyler, Bryson Clark and Bennett Clark of Austin, Bauer Martino and Baker Martino of Whitehouse, Drew Telford and Addison Telford of Nashville, TN, Griffin Miller and Natalie Miller of Carthage; and her devoted friend and caregiver: Clara Wilson of Shreveport, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX will a graveside service to celebrate her life starting at 3:30 p.m. at Algoma Cemetery North with Bob Bryant officiating. Inurnment will follow at Algoma Cemetery North. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Hospice at the Carpenter House, 8950 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71115 or The Pet Place at www.hshc-paws.org/give.
The McKay family would like to send our deepest appreciation to all of Linda’s many friends and coworkers who traveled to spend time at Linda’s bedside. It was obvious how much all of you loved her and she felt the same way about each of you. Watching you love on our sister helped the entire family get through this process. We also want to thank Linda’s caretaker, friend, and guardian angel Clara Wilson for the example of Jesus she was to Linda and our family in the final months of her life. We can never thank you enough and you are family to us!
We would like to also thank St Joseph’s “The Carpenter House” Hospice Center for your dedication, professionalism, and compassion during Linda’s passing.
