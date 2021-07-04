Linda Kay Hargiss Ueckert
MARSHALL, TX Linda Kay Hargiss Ueckert, 79, of Marshall, TX passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 in Longview. She was born March 31, 1942 in Marshall to Robert Floyd Hargiss and Betty Roscoe Hargiss. She grew up attending Marshall Schools, and in the St. Joseph Catholic Church and school. She married Jim Ueckert December 21, 1970 in Marshall. She loved her family and her fur babies, whether they wandered up to the house or someone dropped them by. Mrs. Ueckert worked for the Harrison County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher and then as a Reserve Deputy in the 1980's.
She is survived by her husband, Jim of Marshall; sons: James Oney, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Marshall, Ricky Oney, Sr. and his wife Cheryl of the Gill Community, Ronnie Oney and his wife Jamie of Marshall, and Jimmie Ray Ueckert, Jr. of Marshall; grandchildren: Brian Oney and his wife Jessica of Marshall, Brittany Atkins and her husband Joseph of Longview, lil Rick Oney, Jr. and his wife Melanie of the Gill Community, Randy Oney and his wife Melanie of Uncertain, Heather Oney of New York, Hailey Ueckert of Marshall; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law: Katherine Hargiss of Marshall; nephew: Rocky Hargiss of Bossier City; nieces: Whitney Bryner of Burleson, TX and Laurie Ann Gibson of Marshall as well as other nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister: Roseann Bryant; brother: Bobby Hargiss; and granddaughter: Lindsay Oney.
A time of visitation with her family will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
