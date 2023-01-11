Linda Kay York Spruill
DALLAS — Linda Kay York Spruill died January 6, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. She was 79.
Born in Abilene, Texas in 1943 to Lloyd and Adie Bell York and raised in Tyler, Texas, Linda graduated in 1962 from John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College.
She married Richard Earl Spruill in 1964 and remained married to him until his death in 2017.
Linda is survived by three children - Kimberly, Kelli and Rick. Kimberly and Kelli live in Dallas, Texas and Rick lives in Greenville, South Carolina. Linda is also survived by five grandchildren - Jessica, Andrew, Timothy, Samuel, Ella, and Maggie. Her oldest grandchild, Danielle, preceded her in death. Linda’s sister, Barbara York Willis, lives in Marshall, Texas.
Linda was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Dallas until she and Richard retired to Marshall in 1994 where they launched Heart’s Hill Bed and Breakfast and attended First United Methodist Church. Linda supported Richard as he led and taught innumerable Sunday School classes, bible studies and prayer groups. Together, she and Richard touched untold lives through the decades.
Her family will celebrate her life at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Downs Funeral Home, 4608 Elysian Fields Road, Marshall, Texas 75672.
