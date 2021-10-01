Linda “Mimi” Cupples
MARSHALL — Linda Claire Howard Cupples, beloved mother, Mimi, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on September 28, 2021 in Marshall, Texas. Linda was born to Lavyn and John Howard on May 18, 1937 in Linden, Texas. She married the love of her life, Vance Cupples, on June 3, 1955 at Summit Methodist Church in Marshall, Texas and enjoyed 40 years of marriage until his death in 1996. Together they raised four children, Vance “Cup”, Linda, Johnny and Sarah. She was a member of First United Methodist Church for about 50 years. Linda graduated from Marshall High School in 1955. She recently attended her 65th high school reunion and was a Maverick fan for life, holding season tickets for 50 years. She could easily be seen wearing her Maverick red and heard ringing her famous cowbell on Friday nights.
Linda loved her family and was not only known as Mom, Mimi and Aunt Linda but was also “Momma C” to many more who loved her. Her door was always open and her home was filled with love and laughter. She loved her children and spent many hours leading boy scouts and camp fire girls, cheering on their sports, band, choir, twirling and many other activities. In her later years, she proudly supported her nieces and nephews in all of their activities, cheering them on in band, dance, ball and choir faithfully. Those activities continued when her beautiful granddaughters joined her world and filled her life with many years of love, joy and laughter. Her granddaughters were truly a light in her life. She was then blessed with her great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them as often as possible, especially their special Friday night sleep overs. She enjoyed reading to the children and it was most common to find her in “her chair” with one of them snuggled up reading a favorite children’s book.
Her creative talents led her to floral designing for many years and she shared her talents with many friends and family, often designing beautiful flowers for family weddings. She also had a passion and heart for all children. She proudly served as a Teacher and a Director of First Methodist Day School for about 40 years, touching the life of thousands of children. She is remembered fondly wearing her “magic dresses” such as spider lady on Halloween. Linda loved holidays and would decorate everything for every season, including her many holiday themed outfits she proudly sported. She loved to travel and had many adventures with her sister or, should we say misadventures, as they would explore together.
Linda was the embodiment of Proverbs 31, seeking Christ in all things. She prayed fiercely and faithfully for her family and studied the word of God daily. She has been the leader of her family and extended family for many years and given countless hours of guidance and support. The legacy she leaves will be felt for many generations to come.
Linda is survived by her children, Linda “Susie” Cupples and John C. Cupples; her granddaughters and their husbands, Samantha (Joseph) Highfield and Lavyn (AJ) Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Tristan Gage, Jaxon and Josiah Highfield; her sister, Joan (Stanley) Skinner and brother, Will Howard. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Angela Self, Regina (John) Self-Hubbard, Byron (Sandra) Self, Avery (Carla) Adcock, Brad Adcock, Jennifer (Jerry) Hancock, Felicia Austin, Morgan (Rosanna) Howard, Kim Jackson, Niki Reynolds, Wendy Slayter, Steve Norris, Fran (Tom) Plakstis, Marc (Debbie) Torgerson, Anita Meyers, Sarah (Tim) Imel, Turner (Donnis) Yancey and a host of great nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vance Cupples; her son Vance “Cup” Cupples; her daughter, Sarah Sheneman; her great-granddaughter, Charis Highfield; her brother, Drexel “Corky” Self and her stepmother, Joy Howard.
The family would like to thank Mimi’s medical care team including Dr. Lewis Browne and staff, Dr. Lewis Duncan, Dr. Lilo John, the staff of Texas Oncology, and Caitlin and Shirley at the CHRISTUS outpatient infusion center. To honor her memory, donations can be made to First United Methodist Day School to bless the children she loved so dearly
A time of visitation will be held for Linda from 2:00-2:30pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 at First United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will follow the visitation with Rev. Joel D.McMahon, III officiating. Interment at Algoma Cemetery South. Serving as pallbearers will be Avery Adcock, Brad Adcock, Steve Norris, Jerry Hancock, Morgan Howard, Cameron Hancock, Matthew Adcock and Michael Adcock. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph Highfield, Tristan Gage, Jaxon Highfield, Josiah Highfield, AJ Taylor, Chandler Hancock, Clayton Austin, and Jarrett Jackson.
