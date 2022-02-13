Linda Taylor Harrell
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Linda Taylor Harrell, 81, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Funeral Home.
She was born on April 4, 1940 in Marshall, Texas to Otis Taylor and Nellie Katherine Blackburn Taylor and passed away on February 9, 2022 in Bedford, Texas.
She married Tommy Joe Harrell on September 26, 1959, in Jefferson. She was a member of First Methodist Church, Marshall where she taught Sunday School there for many years and was member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. She was president of Marshall Jr. High PTA in 1976 and has a lifetime membership. She loved to sew and cook for family and friends. She loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren doing whatever they wanted to do.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Tommy Harrell; infant daughter, Leslie Harrell; parents, Otis Taylor and Nellie Katherine Taylor; siblings, Kay Taylor Robinette and Raymond Taylor.
She is survived by her three daughters, Harriet Pennington and spouse, Brent, Tammy Jo Simmons and Raymond Hernandez and Amy VanHemel and spouse, Greg; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to First Methodist Church, Marshall or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.