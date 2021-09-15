Lisa DeBlieux
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Letetia DeBlieux will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Letetia Anne Hicks DeBlieux “Lisa”, 63, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on September 11th in Shreveport, LA surrounded by her daughter and two granddaughters after a brief illness. Lisa was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on October 31, 1957 to Mildred Virtue Hicks and Louis F. Hicks. Lisa married Donald Joseph DeBlieux in 1975. Together they had two children, Dana and Anthony “Tony”. Lisa devoted many years to General Motors and retired after 30 years of service. Lisa loved playing softball, fishing, watching her hummingbirds, spending time with her family, and the time with her Bayou Sistas. The highlight of her life was the time she spent with her children, granddaughters, Abagale and Hannah, and her great-granddaughter, Avree Anne.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents Mildred Virtue Hicks and Louis F. Hicks, her husband Donald DeBlieux and her beloved son Anthony DeBlieux; she leaves behind daughter Dana DeBlieux Shumaker (Joseph), granddaughters Abagale Godfrey Lewis (Ty) and Hannah Godfrey Leach (Dawson), great-granddaughter Avree Anne Lewis, two great grandpups, Lilly and Izzy, and her treasured dog, Boudreaux. Lisa also leaves behind sisters Dorothy McCandless, Cheryl Murphy, Melanie Lemoine (Paul) and brother Louis F. Hicks II as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Louis Hicks, Ty Lewis, Dawson Leach, Brent Tippen, Clay Murphy and Dalton Hodge.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Shumaker, Jay Hodge and Paul Lemoine.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marshall Animal Shelter in memory of her.
