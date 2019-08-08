Lisa Denese Harper
SAN ANTONIO age 54, of San Antonio, TX went home to the Lord on Friday, August 2nd. Born October 14, 1964 in Marshall, TX to the Reverend and Mrs. Jeffery J. Flowers, Sr. (Alma Williams). A graduate of Marshall High School, (1983). She served in the U.S. Army 1984-1989. Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science degree (Wiley College) and a Masters degree (Stephen F. Austin State University). She worked for Child Protective Services for over 17 years. She was preceded in death by her father. Lisa is survived by her mother, Alma Williams Flowers; husband, Thomas W. Harper; daughter, Toni Sturdivant (Exzentrius); daughter, Diamond Enayzi (Mo); son, Thomas Jones (Sarah); grandchildren, Ayanna, Zuri, Brooklyn, Thailand, Shama, Thomas, Tra Michael, Ariana, Aaron, Syncere; siblings, Jeff Flowers, Linda Robertson, Bobby Flowers (Joyce), Calvin Addison, Gwendolyn Morris, Christine Pope, Katina Lovely (Joe), Jeffery James Flowers, Jr. (Deborah), Alma Ravenell (Donald Ray); and a host of relatives and friends. In Marshall, the family will receive friends in her Mother's home, Saturday, August 10th 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services on Wednesday, August 14th at Porter Loring in San Antonio, TX.
Interment with Full Military Honors to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
