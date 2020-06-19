Lisa Elizabeth Parker Agnor
MARSHALL, TX At home and in the arms of her beloved daughters, Lisa Elizabeth Parker Agnor, devoted mother and grandmother, peacefully passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
After graduating from Linden-Kildare High School in 1975, Lisa attended Southern Methodist University, graduating Cum Laude in 1979 with a BBA Degree in Accounting.
A licensed certified public accountant since 1982, Lisa began her career in Marshall as a CPA for J. Keith Feille, PC, an experience that brought her much reward and lifelong friendships. She then went on to faithfully serve the City of Marshall for over 20 years as City Secretary/Finance Director and later City Manager. Lisa Agnor, whose career was characterized by conscientiousness and a fervent work ethic, was the first female to serve in the capacity of City Manager, an accomplishment for which her two daughters and extended family are extremely proud.
She is survived by her two precious daughters and sons-in-law, Cally and Nathan Nicholson and Alex and Jeff Garza; two grandchildren, who brought their Lee Lee infinite joy, Tate McCoy and Evie Elizabeth Nicholson; her loving mother, Elizabeth McCoy Crawford; a loyal sister and brother-in-law, Pollianne and Mark Smith; cherished nephew, Parker Echols and wife, Diana, niece, Molly Kate Echols, and great-niece, Carmen Elizabeth Echols; dear cousins; and trusted friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, W. A. Parker; brother, Billy Parker; maternal grandparents, Polly and Vernon McCoy; and paternal grandparents, Nettie Jo and William Arthur Parker.
Lisa had a passion for hosting, cooking, and floral arranging, all of which she approached with the perfection for which she was known.
A memorial service will be held for Lisa Agnor at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall, Texas under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
The family would appreciate memorials to First Methodist Day School, Marshall, Texas.
