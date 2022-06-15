Lois Bedsole Grammer
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Lois Bedsole Grammer will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Longview TX. A time of fellowship and visitation will be held the hour preceding the service at the church. Mrs. Grammer will be laid to rest in Winterfield Cemetery in Longview TX.
Lois was born on November 7, 1929 in Pt. Arthur, TX and the Lord Jesus gathered her under His wing on June 11, 2022. She met and married her East Texas Baptist College sweetheart, Gene Grammer, almost 71 years ago and taught high school math for one year. She then became a military wife for the next 32 years having moved 19 times, and for the first ten years of their marriage, he was away half that time. Lois always stayed actively involved in bowling leagues, crossword puzzles, church choirs, libraries, and missions programs as well as endless activities while raising her three girls. She is survived by her loving husband; three daughters; ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild as well as two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East Texas Baptist University.
