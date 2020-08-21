Lonnie Lee Manning
A memorial service for Mr. Lonnie Lee Manning will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Manning was born June 7, 1943 and died August 12, 2020. Everyone is asked to please wear your mask and social distance will be in effect.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Tom Manning Sr. and Lorene Mapps Manning.
