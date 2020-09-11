Lorena Hearne Kay
MARSHALL, TX Lorena Hearne Kay, 96, of Marshall, TX passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father surrounded by her loving family on September 7, 2020. She was born November 10, 1923 in Marshall to John Isaac Hearne and Ethel Lydia Clark Hearne. Mrs. Kay graduated from Marshall High School and worked for Nordic America until retiring after 32 years of service there. She was known for her ability to grow anything. She had the knowledge and the patience to be able to take cuttings of plants and flowers and start new plants with them. Her family was lucky enough to have her pass that knowledge on to them. She also loved to crochet, sew and make quilts. She is a member of the Woodlawn Baptist Church and the Rebekah Lodge. She married Benjamin Willard Kay August 1, 1943 in Shreveport, LA. He preceded her in death December 14, 1999.
She is survived by her sons: Ronald Kay and his wife Karen of Crestview, FL and Randy Kay and his wife Vickie of Marshall; grandchildren: Tim Kay and his wife Tammy of Covington, TX, Rona Herman and her husband Stefan of Charlotte, NC, Leslie Kay of Marshall, Benjamin Kay of Crestview, FL, Tommy Kay of Crestview, FL; great grandchildren: Taylor Kay, Gavin McKinney, Brittan Kay, Gracie Wheeler, Nicholas Wheeler, Joseph Thomas McDaniels, Nash Warwick, and Abby Warwick; sister-in-law: Marie Hearne; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ben, and son, Donald Wayne Kay.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Algoma North Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Will Sherman officiating. Services are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Flowers are permitted or memorials may be made to the Woodlawn Baptist Church general fund in her honor.
