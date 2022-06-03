Loreta Nutt
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Loreta Nutt, 84, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Loreta was born on December 25, 1937, in Kilgore, Texas to the late Ray Crumpler and Avis Francis Parker and passed away on May 31, 2022, in Marshall, Texas.
She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She grew up in Marshall and Camden, Arkansas, but spent most of her life in Marshall. As a young woman, she was an accomplished flute player. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church and loved the years she spent as a Sunday school teacher. She was the lead floral designer at Marshall Pottery for many years. She was a gifted teacher of many floral design classes. She also enjoyed traveling with friends and family across this country she loved so much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Avis Crumpler and husband, Billy E. Nutt, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Billy E. Nutt, Jr. and wife, Kerry of Caddo Lake, Joe Dale Nutt and Timothy Lee Nutt and wife, Cindy of the Woodlands, Texas; sister, Dinah Cash; brother, Ronnie Crumpler; grandchildren, Billy Nutt III, Ashley Nutt Cross, Maggie Nutt, Logan Nutt, Alex Nutt and Austin Nutt; loving nieces and nephews, Cheryl, Jeff, Jennifer and Joseph along with numerous other family and friends.
