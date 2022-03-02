Lorine Ruth (Bucksath) Cox
MARSHALL — The greatest cook on Earth has left the house for the big kitchen in the sky. Turkey mornay open face sandwiches will never be the same. Lorine Ruth Bucksath Cox (Orine), as she was named by her oldest grandchild, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimers on February 19, 2022. Born in rural Dalton, MO on June 21, 1925 as a twin to Pauline Conley Bucksath. Parents were William August Bucksath (Gus) and Anna Mae Grotjan Bucksath. She graduated from Brunswich High, Class of 1943. She married Robert Emmett Cox on June 2, 1946. She and Bob owned and operated Cox’s Eggs, Marshall Poultry & Egg, Cox’s Restaurant, Ward’s Restaurant and a restaurant in Shreveport, LA. Later in life, she managed Gables Restaurant, El Chico’s Restaurant and was the right hand lady for Jolyn’s Boutique. Anyone who knew Orine, new her spot in heaven was safe because of her belief in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Until her health failed, you could find her on Sunday or Monday night at Cypress Valley Bible Church serving people for the Lord’s supper. Orine was a giver and never a taker. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Paula Kay Cox; husband, Bob Cox; twin sister, Pauline Conley Bucksath Meyer and her husband, George William Meyer; and brother, Herschel Bucksath. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Verda Paulette Cox Langley and her husband and caregiver, Arthur Leslie Langley; son, Paul Douglas Cox; daughter, Bobbie Rene Cox Riddle; grandchildren, Denver Langley (Kim), Casey Langley, Autumn Groth (Ben), Chris Riddle and Amanda Riddle; twelve great-grandchildren; her daughter by another mother, Shirley Blalock; and Leslie’s brothers, Steve Langley and Leonard Langley, who loved Orine. She is also survived by her cousins, a nephew and her nieces and many friends who knew and loved her. Orine’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Marshall Hospice for the absolute best care a family could ask for. Thank you to Paula Garrett, Sue Perkins, Tiffany Ford, Nova Johnson, Francie Clampet, LaDarius Carter, GiGi Cox, Pat Brown and especially grandson, Casey, who has helped care for her the last 2 years. Memorial Service will be held for Orine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Cypress Valley Bible Church at 1:00pm with Bob Bryant officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Orine’s memory may be sent to Cypress Valley Bible Church, 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
