Lou Anne Haggard Suber
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Private graveside services for Lou Anne Haggard Suber, 78, will be held at 10:30 AM on June 4, 2020, at Kellyville Cemetery with Reverend Steve Turner officiating.
Mrs. Suber was born on June 16, 1941, at the historic Clarke House in downtown Jefferson, Texas. She was the daughter of Jesse Lee Haggard, Jr. and Charlie Estelle Taylor Haggard. She was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, where she majored in music and business. She married Jerry Wayne Suber on August 5, 1960. She was a reporter and editor of the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper for many years and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Mrs. Suber passed away on June 1, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 30 years, Jerry.
She is survived by a son, Brian Scott Suber and Lori, of Jefferson; a daughter, Suzanne Turner and Mike, of Texarkana; a grandson, Scott Wayne Suber and Denise, of Jefferson; a granddaughter, Fallon Marie Turner, of Texarkana; a great-grandson, Sawyer William Suber, of Jefferson; a brother, Jesse Lee Haggard III and Paula, of Lovelady; a sister-in-law, Brenda Suber Peterson, of Atlanta; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are David Bonner, Charlie Farmer, Bubba Haggard, Preston Nelson, Mike Proctor and John Taylor.
The family is sincerely grateful to the many friends who have given them support and comfort during this time, especially Hospice of Texarkana and Ashley's Care and House Call, LLC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana at 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.
